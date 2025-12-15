Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 185,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.9% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.6%

AMR stock opened at $184.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.91. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $231.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.16.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $526.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $6,309,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 770,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,044,314.62. This trade represents a 4.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $9,029,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

