Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $10.71 Million Position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. $FLWS

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,998 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $39,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 38,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.17. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.24). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.50.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 4,167,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $24,756,809.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,359,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,835,055.78. This represents a 43.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

