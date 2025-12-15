Tactive Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 75.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,700,000 after purchasing an additional 764,236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3,581.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 692,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,231,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $204.33 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

