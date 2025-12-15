Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,038,486 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 4.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $688.74 million, a PE ratio of -496.38 and a beta of 1.76.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
