Tactive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $105.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $107.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.26%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.