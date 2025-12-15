Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,761 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $142.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

