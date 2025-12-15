Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,977 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in S&P Global by 3,250.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $500.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

