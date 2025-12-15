Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $18.07 Million Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 446.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,002,041.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $25,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,675.20. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,356 shares of company stock worth $7,880,364. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $34.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

