National Bank of Canada FI Sells 53,400 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $181.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.