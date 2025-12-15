National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 22,879 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $82,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $437.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $473.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.24.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

