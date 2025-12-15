Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,458 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $107,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,685,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 745,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,542,780,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after purchasing an additional 810,938 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $241,537.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,049.10. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $314,231.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,972,956 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $163.21 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.