DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305,580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $86,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $301.00 to $239.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $227.49 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.09. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $9,312,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.95, for a total value of $5,123,750.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 644,980 shares of company stock worth $143,500,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

