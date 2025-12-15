GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives $616.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $654.5385.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised GE Vernova from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE GEV opened at $672.32 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $731.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

