Contrasting Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Homes and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $6.40 billion 0.79 $786.19 million $9.84 7.32 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million 1.93 $169.19 million $0.31 41.00

Profitability

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Meritage Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Meritage Homes and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 8.96% 10.37% 7.13% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 5.67% 4.40% 2.46%

Risk & Volatility

Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meritage Homes and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 1 6 3 1 2.36 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 1 4 0 2.80

Meritage Homes presently has a consensus target price of $84.57, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Meritage Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

