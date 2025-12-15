Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.6667.
PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potlatch
Potlatch Trading Down 0.9%
PCH opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.10. Potlatch has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70.
Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatch will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Potlatch Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Potlatch’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.
About Potlatch
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Potlatch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.