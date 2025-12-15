Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.6667.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potlatch

Potlatch Trading Down 0.9%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Potlatch in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potlatch by 611.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 61.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 32.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Potlatch by 216.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.10. Potlatch has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatch will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Potlatch’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About Potlatch

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.