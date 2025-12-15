Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 797.50 and last traded at GBX 793.50, with a volume of 378356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Citigroup upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 689 to GBX 850 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 933.33.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Drax Group

Drax Group Price Performance

Drax Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 731.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 697.74.

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.