Insider Selling: BARK (NYSE:BARK) Director Sells $32,500.00 in Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Director Henrik Werdelin sold 50,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,890,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,750.25. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BARK opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.89. BARK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BARK had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BARK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the first quarter worth about $589,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BARK by 48.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 191,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 62,571 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 627.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

