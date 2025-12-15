Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $29,965.56 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $29,965.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 381,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,592.02. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 114 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $2,537.64.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 98 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,473.52.

On Friday, December 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 99 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,496.78.

On Thursday, December 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 48 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $1,210.56.

On Monday, December 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,054 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $127,360.80.

On Friday, November 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 913 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $22,998.47.

On Monday, November 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 723 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $18,212.37.

On Monday, November 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 718 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $18,072.06.

On Thursday, November 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 733 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $18,434.95.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,593 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $59,120.40.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 104.99 and a quick ratio of 104.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

ACRES Commercial Realty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $24.50 target price on ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

