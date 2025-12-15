Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.1364.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day moving average of $221.73. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

