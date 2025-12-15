Analysts Set Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price at $7.86

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.8571.

GANX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.05. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

