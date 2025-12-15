Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Union Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $492.21 million 1.67 $66.69 million $5.76 13.88 Union Bankshares $77.68 million 1.40 $8.76 million $2.50 9.49

Dividends

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Metropolitan Bank pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 12.46% 8.71% 0.82% Union Bankshares 13.16% 15.88% 0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Metropolitan Bank and Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50 Union Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Union Bankshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, money market, demand deposit, and other interest-bearing transaction accounts. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit cards. The company was formerly known as Metbank Holding Corp. and changed its name to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. in January 2007. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; residential construction and mortgage loans; municipal financing, including loans and excess deposits secured by FHLBB letters of credit; and home improvement loans and overdraft checking privileges against preauthorized lines of credit. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, positive pay and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application and consumer deposit account opening services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM cards and services; debit cards; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, including bill pay; and wealth management, fiduciary, and trust services. It offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized business corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

