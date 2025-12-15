Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.9333.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HNGE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hinge Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Hinge Health Stock Performance

HNGE opened at $49.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13. Hinge Health has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hinge Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $683,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 789,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,995,834.14. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,654,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $79,016,054.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,446,279 shares of company stock worth $111,164,327.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hinge Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hinge Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 376,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Hinge Health in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,991,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

