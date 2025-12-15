National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $71,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,768,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,721,000 after buying an additional 903,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,583,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,084,000 after buying an additional 389,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,525,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 378,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,711,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TTWO opened at $241.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.09. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.35 and a 12-month high of $264.79.
In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $640,840.20. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007 shares of company stock worth $247,095. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. B. Riley started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
