National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 475,053 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 373.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,354,877,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $155.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Arete Research set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.