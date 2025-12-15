National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 63,279 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,279 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $62,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,894,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,262,731,000 after buying an additional 161,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,219,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Argus lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $217.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average is $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.99 and a 52-week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 2,000 shares worth $452,871. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

