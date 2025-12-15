National Bank of Canada FI Sells 79,436 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79,436 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $122,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $204.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $214.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

