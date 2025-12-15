Future (LON:FUTR) Insider Purchases £39,821.53 in Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Brooker acquired 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 553 per share, for a total transaction of £39,821.53.

Future Price Performance

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 540.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £515.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 683.46. Future plc has a one year low of GBX 529.67 and a one year high of GBX 1,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Future alerts:

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Future plc will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Future announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 984.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FUTR

Future Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.