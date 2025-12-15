Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.3333.

CADL has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Candel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $6.35 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $348.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of -0.92.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 128.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 361.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

