United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUGRY. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

