United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $126.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.0714.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $16,013,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 26.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 964,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $56,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

