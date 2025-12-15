Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 11,022 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Hobart Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,135 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,236,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,192 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,320,000 after buying an additional 1,789,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,988,000 after buying an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,999,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.