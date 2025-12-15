Gilbert Capital Group Inc. Takes $666,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 116,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,037,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $373.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $378.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.