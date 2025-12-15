12,768 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Bought by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 156.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $236.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.86.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

