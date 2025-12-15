Farmers Trust Co. Buys 4,141 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 959,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $517.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.72.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.03 and a 200-day moving average of $465.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

