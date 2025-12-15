Head-To-Head Analysis: Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) vs. Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Riverdale Oil and Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $85.23 million 1.66 $4.08 million ($0.01) -409.00 Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Evolution Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 2.04% 2.42% 1.20% Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evolution Petroleum and Riverdale Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 2 3 0 2.60 Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $5.73, suggesting a potential upside of 40.18%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, suggesting that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

