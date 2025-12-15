Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) & IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Head to Head Contrast

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) and Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

IHI has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelleron Industries has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IHI alerts:

Dividends

IHI pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Accelleron Industries pays an annual dividend of C$0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. IHI pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 6.50% 21.69% 4.70% Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IHI and Accelleron Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IHI and Accelleron Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $10.68 billion 1.89 $744.08 million $0.66 28.20 Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Accelleron Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IHI and Accelleron Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 1 0 0 2.00 Accelleron Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

IHI beats Accelleron Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships. It also offers 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring equipment, oil leak monitors, vibration control systems and seismic isolation floor systems, and disaster prevention equipment; environmental monitoring; cryogenic products, material handling systems, steelmaking equipment, pulp and paper machinery, agricultural machinery, life associated equipment; aero engines; rocket, space utilization, defense, and traffic control systems; and communication, electronic, electric measuring, information processing machines, and other instruments and equipment. In addition, the company sells and rents real estate. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Accelleron Industries

(Get Free Report)

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.