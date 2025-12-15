TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.0769.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $40,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,097.64. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $84,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,231.68. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,235. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,163,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 635,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

TransUnion stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.50%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

