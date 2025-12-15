MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.
MDXH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MDxHealth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDXH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth
MDxHealth Trading Down 2.1%
MDxHealth stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,078.01% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MDxHealth
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.