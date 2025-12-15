MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

MDXH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MDxHealth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDxHealth by 10.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,221,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 499,992 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. FreeGulliver LLC increased its stake in MDxHealth by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 252,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 129,348 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MDxHealth by 459.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the third quarter valued at about $743,000.

MDxHealth stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,078.01% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

