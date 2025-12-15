Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.8571.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $186,422.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,092.56. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,643 shares of company stock worth $4,966,433. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 862.1% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.