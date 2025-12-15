Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Sibanye Gold Stock Up 1.2%

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Gold

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385,932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,833 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,449.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,075 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

