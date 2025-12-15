Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $18.13

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.1250.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,155,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,338,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 1,194,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 979,422 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,487,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 820,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 699,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

