Brokerages Set National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Target Price at $16.86

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.8571.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $16.00 target price on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.53%.The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

