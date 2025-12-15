Analysts Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) PT at $22.80

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $468.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,213.12. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 399.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.