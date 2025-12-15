CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Financial Comparison

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Health Catalyst and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 1 8 5 0 2.29 CareCloud 0 3 1 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $4.36, indicating a potential upside of 77.38%. CareCloud has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential downside of 27.81%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than CareCloud.

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and CareCloud”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $306.58 million 0.57 -$69.50 million ($1.59) -1.55 CareCloud $110.84 million 1.26 $7.85 million $0.04 82.25

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -34.05% -6.67% -3.21% CareCloud 9.80% 24.31% 17.03%

Summary

CareCloud beats Health Catalyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

