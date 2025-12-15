Wall Street Zen Downgrades Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Buy

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.42.

Shares of LDOS opened at $189.83 on Friday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 3.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

