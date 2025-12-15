Wall Street Zen Upgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET) to “Hold”

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mesa Air Group Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ RJET opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 1,171.23% and a negative net margin of 43.64%.The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJET. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 392,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

