Wall Street Zen Upgrades Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Buy

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, December 1st. CJS Securities raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Neogen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Neogen has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,969,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,970,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

