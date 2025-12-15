Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Omeros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omeros

Omeros Trading Down 4.2%

Omeros stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Omeros has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 95,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omeros by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.