Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Adecco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Adecco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adecco has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Adecco had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecco will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

