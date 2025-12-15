Analysts Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Price Target at $17.70

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cars.com from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Cars.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $329,116.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,369.09. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 436.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.37 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.